Trent’s dapper growth is the showstopper, but stock’s pricey

Trent’s fashion concepts clocked 10% same store sales growth (SSSG) year-on-year. This is the highest in the sector versus -1% to -18% SSSG for most apparel companies in Q2, notes ICICI Securities. SSSG is a measure of comparable growth over a period. Trent’s flagship format is Westside and Zudio is its value retail format. The company has been rapidly adding stores in its Zudio format, a factor that has been driving overall growth for some time now. Last quarter, Trent added 27 Zudio and six Westside stores, taking the total count to 411 and 223, respectively. Further, Trent’s emerging categories including beauty and personal care, innerwear and footwear continued to gain traction. For the past two quarters, emerging categories have contributed over 19% of standalone revenue.