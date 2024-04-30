Markets
Trent’s solid end to the year keeps markets hoping for more
SummaryTrent's robust end to FY24 has prompted analysts to raise their earnings estimates for the company for FY25 and FY26 as well.
Trent Ltd’s impressive run continued during the quarter ended March (Q4FY24), keeping investor sentiment upbeat about the Tata Group apparel retailer.
