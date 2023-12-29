Trident Techlabs share price lists at ₹98.15 on NSE SME- a stellar 180% premium over the issue price
Trident Techlabs share price saw a stellar start, listing with gains of 180% over the issue price, at ₹98.15 on the NSE SME.
