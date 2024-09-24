Trucap Finance, Fusion Finance & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Trucap Finance, Fusion Finance, Hlv Limited, Axita Cotton, Poddar Housing & Development hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 12.1(0.05%) points and Sensex was up by 62.08(0.07%) points at 24 Sep 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -103.5(-0.19%) points at 24 Sep 2024 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Bosch, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

