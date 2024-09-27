Trucap Finance, Innovana Thinklabs & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Trucap Finance, Innovana Thinklabs, Poddar Housing & Development, Hlv Limited, Fusion Finance hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 50.8(0.19%) points and Sensex was up by 51.27(0.06%) points at 27 Sep 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -91.55(-0.17%) points at 27 Sep 2024 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as Samvardhana Motherson International, ITC, Bosch, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ultratech Cement hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, were the top losers.