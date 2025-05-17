Trump administration’s new ‘Big Star’ could make all the difference for markets

Stocks have gone up since April, as the administration has postponed or rolled back punitive tariffs on imports. Bessent, a former hedge fund manager with an eye on the markets, is getting credit in many quarters for Trump’s policy pivot. He may also get the blame if things don’t work out as companies, consumers, and investors now expect. Being “the big star" has advantages, but it carries dangers, as well, given Trump’s mercurial nature and the economic stakes.