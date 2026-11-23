The first time Morten Christensen traded his way into a gala with President Donald Trump, it cost him about $1,200. The second time, about $500. This time, he says, he ended up making $6.

To qualify, Christensen bought Trump’s memecoin and placed a separate bet that would pay off if its price fell, as he had for the first two events.

“A cup of coffee,” said Christensen, a long-time trader who runs a crypto-giveaways site AirdropAlert.com, referring to the small profit this time round.

Trump attended a third gala for holders of his memecoin Sunday at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, making a 30 minute speech and then fielding questions from holders of his memecoin on everything from Chinese food, AI and Elon Musk.

Speaking about artificial intelligence, Trump described the technology as “scary” but marveled at its ability to solve seemingly impossible math problems and its potential to cure “so many diseases,” according to video of the remarks viewed by Bloomberg News. He also said checks and balances would be important as the technology develops.

When asked if he’d move Wall Street “onchain” one day, Trump said, “That’s what’s happening. It’s not me, it’s the nature of the market.” He reiterated that the US needs to be No. 1 in everything it does, including crypto, and said that the crypto market-structure law that has stalled will hopefully advance with bipartisan support, according to the video of the event.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather, entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary, basketball player Tristan Thompson and mentalist Lior Suchard were among the celebrities who warmed up for Trump at Sunday’s event and took photos with attendees. The guests enjoyed filet mignon and halibut, as well as New York style cheesecake. Trump-branded wines were offered.

The coin, known as $TRUMP, went on sale days before Trump took office for a second term. It has subsequently fallen around 98% from the highs and is near record lows. The president reported $636 million in earnings from it last year. Affiliate CIC Digital holds a large share of the supply and earns revenue when the coin trades, while some of the biggest holders can qualify for an invitation to see the president in person. That arrangement has made the coin a symbol of the conflicts of interest critics see in Trump’s presidency and continued business dealings.

Crypto executives cultivated ties with Trump, whose administration backed policies the industry had long sought. But legislation to establish rules for much of the industry stalled this fall amid opposition from Democrats, who are now threatening fresh scrutiny of Trump’s crypto ventures.

Trading surged after the first two galas were announced. After the latest announcement, it fell.

In the two weeks after each of the first two announcements, trading volume rose to between four and eight times its previous levels, according to crypto research firm Kaiko. Open interest, a measure of outstanding positions in futures tied to the coin, more than doubled. In the two weeks after the latest announcement, trading volume fell about 35%, open interest was little changed and the coin’s price fell 9%, Kaiko said. The broader crypto market was also falling.

Organizers offered 185 spots for Sunday’s gala, but only attendees ranked in the top 120 were to get gift bags, according to the contest website. During prior memecoin events, all attendees got a gift bag. However once the guests arrived at the Sunday event, everyone appeared to receive the gifts, according to two attendees, which included a watch and a Trump baseball hat, which attendees were asked to throw into the air as the program started. Fight Fight Fight, the organizer of the event, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rankings of attendees have been based largely on how much of the memecoin they held over time. More than half of the cryptocurrency wallets competing for access to President Donald Trump’s private meme coin dinner got their memecoins through exchanges that prohibit US customers, according to Public Citizen.

The arrangement has once again drawn criticism from Democrats.

“Foreign nationals and bad actors are apparently only too happy to seek access and favors by buying into Trump’s meme coin scheme,” Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, said in a statement to Bloomberg News. “Trump is clearly more focused on profiting from his pump-and-dump memecoin operation than addressing Americans’ soaring cost of living crisis.”

The White House directed all questions on any potential conflicts of interest to Fight Fight Fight. “The President’s attendance at a privately organized event does not make it a White House event or government function,” said White House spokesperson Davis Ingle.

CIC Digital, an affiliate of The Trump Organization, and Fight Fight Fight together received 80% of the token supply, subject to a three-year unlocking schedule, according to the token’s website.

The Trump Organization didn’t return a request seeking comment.

After the latest gala announcement, a wallet associated with the team behind the coin transferred about $17 million worth of the token to crypto exchange OKX, Kaiko found. It isn’t clear whether any of the coins were sold.

At previous events, Trump talked about his branded sneakers, the war with Iran and his support for the crypto industry. Past attendees included crypto billionaire Justin Sun.

“This one will be very different from the previous dinners, for the deflation of any cachet that might have been associated with attending,” said Noelle Acheson, who writes the Crypto Is Macro Now newsletter, before the event.

As for Christensen, he said lower demand and prices allowed him to snag a seat for his sister, a recent college grad. The strategy: buying and shorting Trump memecoins, so he only pays trading and funding fees after offloading the coins. The cost overall was about 10 cents, he said.

“Seems like she is happy to go,” he said.

But when Christensen arrived to the event, his seat was downgraded, from one of the top ranked with special benefits to a non-VIP seat, with no explanation. Then he was asked to leave the event just as Trump was about to speak — apparently for sharing his experience with the press, he said.

“It is what it is, nothing to do, I am just waiting for my sister,” Christensen said while standing in the parking lot in the pouring rain. “I am quite soaked.”

With assistance from Hadriana Lowenkron.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.