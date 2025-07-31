Indian markets stare at short-term jitters from Trump's tariff hit

“When the US had initially imposed tariffs, we had lowered our forecast of India's GDP expansion to 6.2% for FY2026, presuming a tepid rise in exports and a delay in private capex," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ltd. “The tariff (and penalty) now proposed by the US is higher than what we had anticipated, and is therefore likely to pose a headwind to India's GDP growth. The extent of the downside will depend on the size of the penalties imposed."