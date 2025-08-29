Raging Trump, fleeing FPIs: Is rupee about to cross the 88-mark?
Summary
For the Indian rupee that has been weakening for a while, the tariff shock and the FPI exodus may make it worse. Some see the rupee falling to 88.2 a dollar within a month. What does it mean for India's CAD?
A one-two punch from hefty Trump tariffs and a sustained exodus of foreign capital threatens to push the Indian rupee to a new record low, potentially providing relief for struggling exporters but also making imported goods more expensive.
