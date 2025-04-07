Besides this, their net cumulative open or outstanding positions on Nifty and Bank Nifty futures stood at 40,514 contracts. On Nifty and Bank Nifty index puts, they were net short by 410,515 contracts. To be sure, they were net short on index calls by a much lesser 197,468 contracts. But this would be scant as a hedge against their bullish positions in cash and on puts.