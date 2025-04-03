Trump’s tariffs were supposed to boost the dollar. Why the opposite happened.
SummaryThe U.S. dollar whipsawed against major currencies after Trump unveiled sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs—highlighting uncertainty on Wall Street over how to trade the U.S. currency.
While President Trump has always claimed to want a weaker dollar, the consensus among investors was that his policies would strengthen it. Turns out he was right, but perhaps in the worst way.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more