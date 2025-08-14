Trump’s emerging market behaviour is unsettling investors. How it could hit markets
Reshma Kapadia , Barrons 9 min read 14 Aug 2025, 01:37 PM IST
Summary
The president has fired a statistician, pressured the central bank, and called for a CEO to quit. Those are hallmarks of an emerging market, strategists say.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Investors have typically penalized emerging markets such as Turkey, Argentina, and China due to concerns about the independence of the central bank, government intervention in the private sector, and rampant overspending.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story