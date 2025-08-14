U.S. interest rates are also likely to be higher than they might otherwise be as investors demand a greater premium for holding longer-term assets in the face of uncertainty about how the U.S. handles its widening fiscal deficit. The dollar’s reserve-currency status has roughly lowered U.S. borrowing costs by 1.0 to 1.5 percentage points, according to estimates from emerging-markets-oriented Breakout Capital. Even if the dollar maintains its reserve currency status, more countries and institutional investors diversifying away and using other currencies or gold to trade could take away some of that borrowing cost discount, raising rates.