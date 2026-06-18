Stocks looked set to focus on hope over caution Thursday, partly reversing the sharp declines that followed a surprisingly hawkish meeting of the Federal Reserve under new Chairman Kevin Warsh. Investors on Thursday were favoring a tentative peace agreement with Iran signed by President Donald Trump.
Trump’s Hope or Warsh’s Caution? What Will Define Stock Market’s Next Move?
SummaryStocks face a hawkish Federal Reserve versus a hopeful U.S. president.
Stocks looked set to focus on hope over caution Thursday, partly reversing the sharp declines that followed a surprisingly hawkish meeting of the Federal Reserve under new Chairman Kevin Warsh. Investors on Thursday were favoring a tentative peace agreement with Iran signed by President Donald Trump.
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