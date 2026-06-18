Trump’s Hope or Warsh’s Caution? What Will Define Stock Market’s Next Move?

Stocks looked set to focus on hope over caution Thursday, partly reversing the sharp declines that followed a surprisingly hawkish meeting of the Federal Reserve under new Chairman Kevin Warsh. Investors on Thursday were favoring a tentative peace agreement with Iran signed by President Donald Trump.
Stocks looked set to focus on hope over caution Thursday, partly reversing the sharp declines that followed a surprisingly hawkish meeting of the Federal Reserve under new Chairman Kevin Warsh. Investors on Thursday were favoring a tentative peace agreement with Iran signed by President Donald Trump.
Betting on which way investors lean likely will define the stock market’s direction over the summer months.
Betting on which way investors lean likely will define the stock market’s direction over the summer months.
The president put his signature to a so-called memorandum of understanding late Wednesday in Versailles that will start the clock on 60 days of peace talks. However, he also crossed several of his previous “red lines” of negotiations by hinting that Iran could continue to enrich uranium, keep its ballistic missile program, and possibly receive billions in assets frozen by U.S. authorities.
Adding to the confusion, he also vowed to “bomb the hell out of them” if Iran failed to keep up its end of the deal.
Markets appear persuaded, at least for the moment, in buying the president’s version of events. Stocks were called firmly higher, longer-dated Treasury yields edged lower, and global oil prices traded at the lowest levels since early March.
Lingering in the background, however, is the fallout from a surprisingly hawkish Federal Reserve debut from Warsh, who rocked markets with anti-inflation rhetoric, the scrapping of forward guidance, a vow to change several of the central bank’s key functions, and projections that firmly suggest interest rate hikes before the end of the year.
“We have the capability and commitment to deliver on our price stability objective of 2%,” Warsh told reporters in Washington. “That’s exactly what we’re going to do.”
Rate traders now see a potential Fed rate hike as early as September, based on data from the CME Group’s FedWatch, while 2-year Treasury note yields jumped the most in a year on Wednesday and were last at 4.175% heading into the start of the Thursday session.
“We were blown away by Warsh’s press conference,” said Ed Yardeni, founder and president of Yardeni Research.
“We thought he was a dove who favored lowering the federal funds rate because he believes that [artificial intelligence] is boosting productivity and economic growth while keeping a lid on inflation,” he added. “Instead, he hammered home a strict, orthodox message on inflation with a strong commitment to price stability.”
It’s here where markets may look next: the intersection between president Trump’s Iran policy and the path of U.S. inflation prospects.
Oil prices have fallen by nearly a third since peaking in early May, and at $77.70 a barrel likely will have significantly less impact on inflation readings over the back half of the year.
A re-opened Strait of Hormuz, meanwhile, will unlock bottled-up energy flows that will spur global growth, and ease inflation pressures, over the coming months.
All this, of course, assumes both a successful round of peace talks between Washington and Tehran, and buy-in from Republican lawmakers who face a difficult reelection landscape when midterm canvassing begins in early September.
Neither is a foregone conclusion. Nor is the fate of new Trump tariffs, floated earlier this month, on broader inflation metrics.
Stocks on Thursday could take a run at the record highs set in early June, when the S&P 500 closed at 7609 and the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite topped 27,000.
But performance over the second half of the year just got a lot more challenging. And while Trump’s Iran deal could change at any moment, the new Fed chair is only just getting started.
Write to Martin Baccardax at martin.baccardax@barrons.com