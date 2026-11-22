The first time Morten Christensen traded his way into a gala with President Donald Trump, it cost him about $1,200. The second time, about $500. This time, he says, he ended up making $6.

To qualify, Christensen bought Trump’s memecoin and placed a separate bet that would pay off if its price fell, as he had for the first two events.

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“A cup of coffee,” said Christensen, a long-time trader who runs a crypto-giveaways site AirdropAlert.com, referring to the small profit this time round.

Trump is scheduled to attend a third gala for holders of his memecoin Sunday at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, according to the organizers. They list boxer Floyd Mayweather, entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary, basketball player Tristan Thompson and mentalist Lior Suchard among the celebrities expected at Sunday’s event.

The coin, known as $TRUMP, went on sale days before Trump took office for a second term. It has subsequently fallen around 98% from the highs and is near record lows. The president reported $636 million in earnings from it last year. Affiliate CIC Digital holds a large share of the supply and earns revenue when the coin trades, while some of the biggest holders can qualify for an invitation to see the president in person. That arrangement has made the coin a symbol of the conflicts of interest critics see in Trump’s presidency and continued business dealings.

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Crypto executives cultivated ties with Trump, whose administration backed policies the industry had long sought. But legislation to establish rules for much of the industry stalled this fall amid opposition from Democrats, who are now threatening fresh scrutiny of Trump’s crypto ventures.

Trading surged after the first two galas were announced. After the latest announcement, it fell.

In the two weeks after each of the first two announcements, trading volume rose to between four and eight times its previous levels, according to crypto research firm Kaiko. Open interest, a measure of outstanding positions in futures tied to the coin, more than doubled. In the two weeks after the latest announcement, trading volume fell about 35%, open interest was little changed and the coin’s price fell 9%, Kaiko said. The broader crypto market was also falling.

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Organizers offered 185 spots for Sunday’s gala, but only attendees ranked in the top 120 will get gift bags, according to the contest website. The gifts include a watch, and rankings are based largely on how much of the memecoin entrants held over time.

The arrangement has once again drawn criticism from Democrats.

“Foreign nationals and bad actors are apparently only too happy to seek access and favors by buying into Trump’s meme coin scheme,” Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, said in a statement to Bloomberg News. “Trump is clearly more focused on profiting from his pump-and-dump memecoin operation than addressing Americans’ soaring cost of living crisis.”

The White House directed all questions on any potential conflicts of interest to the event’s organizer, Fight Fight Fight. “The President’s attendance at a privately organized event does not make it a White House event or government function,” said White House spokesperson Davis Ingle. Fight Fight Fight didn’t respond to a request for comment.

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CIC Digital, an affiliate of The Trump Organization, and Fight Fight Fight together received 80% of the token supply, subject to a three-year unlocking schedule, according to the token’s website.

The Trump Organization didn’t return a request seeking comment.

After the latest gala announcement, a wallet associated with the team behind the coin transferred about $17 million worth of the token to crypto exchange OKX, Kaiko found. It isn’t clear whether any of the coins were sold.

At previous events, Trump talked about his branded sneakers, the war with Iran and his support for the crypto industry. Past attendees included crypto billionaire Justin Sun.

“This one will be very different from the previous dinners, for the deflation of any cachet that might have been associated with attending,” said Noelle Acheson, who writes the Crypto Is Macro Now newsletter.

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As for Christensen, he says lower demand and prices allowed him to snag a seat for his sister, a recent college grad. The strategy: buying and shorting Trump memecoins, so he only pays trading and funding fees after offloading the coins. The cost overall was about 10 cents, he said.

“Seems like she is happy to go,” he said.

With assistance from Hadriana Lowenkron.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.