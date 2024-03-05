Trust in financial statements key to investment flows, economic growth: NFRA chief
Regulators and high-quality financial reporting frameworks are at the core of financial and capital markets, Ajay Bhushan Pandey said at a conference in Delhi on Tuesday.
New Delhi: Trust in financial statements of businesses must be maintained and enhanced for India’s capital markets and overall economy to attract more investments and boost growth, National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) chairman Ajay Bhushan Pandey said on Tuesday.
