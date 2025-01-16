TrustMF Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: TrustMF Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Mihir Vora,Aakash Manghani, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. TrustMF Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹832.89 crore. Under the guidance of Mihir Vora,Aakash Manghani, the fund adheres to its objective of to provide long-term growth in capital and income to investors, through active management of investments in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related securities across the entire market capitalization spectrum and in debt and money market instruments. However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. This detailed review of TrustMF Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, TrustMF Flexi Cap Fund returned -4.50%, showing a negative delta of -2.99% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.36% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 1.60% -6.43% 8.03% 1 Year 0.00% 9.51% -9.51% 3 Years 0.00% 37.58% -37.58% 5 Years 0.00% 114.76% -114.76%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Software & Programming 14.38% Regional Banks 12.58% Investment Services 7.26% Biotechnology & Drugs 6.3% Construction Services 4.32% Misc. Capital Goods 4.1% Healthcare Facilities 3.3% Electronic Instr. & Controls 2.62% Aerospace & Defense 2.56% Retail (Apparel) 2.44% Audio & Video Equipment 2.3% Communications Services 2.14% Hotels & Motels 2.0% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 1.99% Chemical Manufacturing 1.92% Tobacco 1.7% Computer Services 1.65% Recreational Products 1.5% Beverages (Alcoholic) 1.43% Retail (Specialty) 1.28% Beverages (Nonalcoholic) 0.92% Auto & Truck Parts 0.86% Consumer Financial Services 0.75% Medical Equipment & Supplies 0.69%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.00% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: