Business News/ Markets / TrustMF Flexi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

TrustMF Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: TrustMF Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Mihir Vora,Aakash Manghani, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. TrustMF Flexi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 832.89 crore. Under the guidance of Mihir Vora,Aakash Manghani, the fund adheres to its objective of to provide long-term growth in capital and income to investors, through active management of investments in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related securities across the entire market capitalization spectrum and in debt and money market instruments. However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. This detailed review of TrustMF Flexi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, TrustMF Flexi Cap Fund returned -4.50%, showing a negative delta of -2.99% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.36% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.02%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 1.60% -6.43% 8.03%
1 Year 0.00% 9.51% -9.51%
3 Years 0.00% 37.58% -37.58%
5 Years 0.00% 114.76% -114.76%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank5.80%
ICICI Bank4.93%
Infosys3.09%
Persistent Systems2.65%
Coforge2.56%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Software & Programming14.38%
Regional Banks12.58%
Investment Services7.26%
Biotechnology & Drugs6.3%
Construction Services4.32%
Misc. Capital Goods4.1%
Healthcare Facilities3.3%
Electronic Instr. & Controls2.62%
Aerospace & Defense2.56%
Retail (Apparel)2.44%
Audio & Video Equipment2.3%
Communications Services2.14%
Hotels & Motels2.0%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery1.99%
Chemical Manufacturing1.92%
Tobacco1.7%
Computer Services1.65%
Recreational Products1.5%
Beverages (Alcoholic)1.43%
Retail (Specialty)1.28%
Beverages (Nonalcoholic)0.92%
Auto & Truck Parts0.86%
Consumer Financial Services0.75%
Medical Equipment & Supplies0.69%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.00% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
ITC1.70%31467415.22
Swiggy1.07%1773329.60
Oberoi Realty1.01%393269.10
Ventive Hospitality0.83%1036847.47
Anant Raj0.76%795766.81
Carraro India0.67%947106.04
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services0.64%1008415.72
KEC International0.50%374804.50
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions0.44%205263.94

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
HDFC Bank325708.0293740.052.08
Persistent Systems38912.036810.023.78
Dixon Technologies (India)11789.011528.020.68
Bharti Airtel129041.0120776.019.18
HCL Technologies93674.086868.016.66
State Bank Of India223685.0208903.016.61
PB Fintech84643.076484.016.13
Bharat Electronics568233.0538305.015.79
Zomato603571.0531479.014.78
TVS Motor Co61615.056667.013.43
Nippon Life188487.0171795.012.49
Marksans Pharma391147.0355382.010.55
BSE23007.018799.010.02
Fortis Healthcare168223.0112753.08.12

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services51091.041536.011.36
Doms Industries42980.034335.09.01
Varun Beverages198466.0129641.08.28
360 One Wam65817.051597.06.48
Piramal Pharma285414.0198571.05.29

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

