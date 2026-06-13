TSX adds to weekly gain as peace deal hopes lift copper prices

* TSX ends up 0.8% at 34,937.85

* Materials group rises 3.1% as copper prices climb

* Financials add 0.9%

* Energy loses 0.5% as oil settles 3.2% lower

By Tharuniyaa Lakshmi and Fergal Smith

TORONTO, - Canada's main stock index moved closer to a record high on Friday, led by gains for metal mining shares, as hopes for an imminent peace deal in the Middle East boosted investor sentiment globally.

Advertisement

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 266.39 points, or 0.8%, at 34,937.85 points, marking the highest closing level since the index posted a record high on June 4. For the week, the index was up 1.5%.

* The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 also rose as the United States and Iran signaled that an agreement to end their war was close and as SpaceX shares surged in their debut.

* "I'd say right now there is optimism this will be a lasting peace," said Shiraz Ahmed, founder at Sartorial Wealth.

* The materials group, which includes metal mining shares, was up 3.1%.

* A peace deal could help ease concerns over rising inflation and slower economic growth, boosting copper prices by 2.7%.

Advertisement

* On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada said it will not let higher energy prices become persistent inflation as it left its benchmark interest rate on hold at 2.25%.

* Heavily weighted financials added 0.9% and consumer discretionary ended 0.7% higher.

* Shares of Apotex Health were up 5.4%, adding to gains since the generic drugmaker made its market debut on Wednesday in the TSX's largest IPO in five years.

* Four of the 10 major sectors ended lower, including technology, which lost 1% and energy

* Energy was down 0.5% as the price of oil settled 3.2% lower at $84.88 a barrel.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.