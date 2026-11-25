(Updates at market close)

By Utkarsh Hathi and Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index gave back some of the previous day's sharp advance on Tuesday as investors weighed prospects of additional Bank of Canada interest rate hikes, with losses for mining and technology shares offsetting gains for energy.

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The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 119.87 points, or 0.4%, at 33,962.25. On Monday, the TSX posted its biggest gain since April 2025 as it rebounded from a seven-month low.

* US stocks also fell as Nvidia and other technology shares gave back some of Monday's sharp gains and investors braced for possible new US import duties on a wide range of goods

* "The market is going to be volatile going into the end of the year," said Michael Constantino, chief executive officer at Webull Securities Canada. "Investors are still watching the trade tariffs with US, and another hike from the Bank of Canada could add a little bit of pressure"

* Investors see a roughly 80% chance the Bank of Canada will hike its benchmark interest rate in December after the central bank said it may need to respond forcefully to tackle supply shocks

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* The materials sector, which includes metal miners, declined 2.5%. Gold was down 2.2% on hawkish signals from Federal Reserve officials

* US personal consumption expenditure price index figures, due on Wednesday, could help guide expectations for Fed interest rate hikes

* First Quantum Minerals said a contract worker at the Kansanshi operation in Zambia has died following an accident. Shares of the company fell 10.4% to their lowest level since September 2025

* Technology was down 1.9%, with shares of electronic equipment company Celestica losing 8.4%

* Most other sectors notched gains, including consumer staples and energy, which added 1.4% and 0.7% respectively

* US crude oil futures settled 2.35% higher at $82.05 a barrel as new attacks were reported on vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz

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(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Utkarsh Hathi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas and Deepa Babington)