TSX ends slightly higher as tech shares rally

(Updates with closing moves)

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ended slightly higher on Monday as investors weighed consolidation in Canada's oil sands sector and the recent selloff in the global bond market, with gains for technology shares offsetting declines for energy and financials.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 15.9 points, or 0.04%, at 35,518.55, adding to a nearly 1% gain on Friday.

* "When you've had big moves like you've had in the bond market, that's normally a sign for risk-off in equities, but North American markets keep having a good run," said Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at PenderFund Capital Management.

* "I think there's still been a lot of cash on the sidelines and people are putting that cash to work and buying any dips and that seems to be what's keeping the market afloat right now," Taylor said.

* Borrowing costs across major economies remained near multiyear highs as deteriorating public finances, heavy debt issuance and elevated energy prices continue to pressure bond markets.

* Still, US stocks rose, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq notching a record-high close, as investors focused on a dip in oil prices and looked ahead to quarterly earnings reports.

* The TSX's technology sector advanced 1.4%, with shares of e-commerce company Shopify adding 5.7%.

* Cenovus Energy said it would buy Athabasca Oil in a C$5.7 billion ($4 billion) cash-and-stock deal, cementing its position as one of Canada's largest oil sands producers at a time the country is aiming to boost crude output.

* Cenovus lost 3%, while Athabasca was up 13.5%.

* Suncor Energy ended 1.2% lower after the company agreed to sell its interests in three offshore oil assets to London-based Ithaca Energy for C$1.2 billion ($841.69 million) in upfront cash.

* US crude oil futures settled down 1.8% at $89.43 a barrel after crude exports from the Middle East increased and the Group of Seven nations pledged to boost supplies.

* Energy fell 0.4% and heavily weighted financials were down 0.5%.