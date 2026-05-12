TSX gains as commodity stocks rise, closes near three-week high

* TSX up 0.18 %

* Oil and gold prices rise

* Barrick Mining climbs after Q1 profit beat (Updates to close)

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did the TSX close higher and hit a three-week high? ⌵ The TSX closed higher and reached its highest level in nearly three weeks due to gains in oil and metal stocks. Investors were weighing the impact of the Middle East conflict, which was driving up oil and precious metal prices. 2 What is causing the rise in crude oil prices? ⌵ Crude oil prices are rising due to the ongoing Middle East conflict and uncertainty surrounding US-Iran relations. President Trump's rejection of Iran's peace proposal and concerns about continued disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz are key drivers. 3 How are commodity stocks impacting the TSX? ⌵ Commodity stocks, particularly in the energy and materials sectors, are supporting the TSX. Rising oil prices and gains in gold stocks, like Barrick Mining, are contributing to the index's upward movement. 4 What is the near-term outlook for crude oil prices? ⌵ The near-term outlook for crude oil prices remains cautious and highly headline-driven, with volatility likely to persist. Traders are assessing potential supply disruption risks alongside evolving diplomatic developments. 5 Are metals like copper also rising, and why? ⌵ Yes, metals like copper are advancing and aiming for record highs. Traders are largely shrugging off Middle East uncertainty, with factors like tight supply, declining inventories in China, and demand for clean-tech goods driving copper's price trend.

May 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed in the green and hit its highest level in nearly three weeks on Monday, supported by gains in oil and metal stocks as investors weighed the impact of the Middle East conflict.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.18% at 34,138.88 and closed at its highest since April 21. Materials and gold both rose over 3% and energy stocks gained 1.7% as precious metals and oil prices rose. President Donald Trump's swift rejection of Iran's response to a U.S. peace proposal fueled concerns that the 10-week-old conflict will drag on and keep shipping through the Strait of Hormuz paralyzed, pushing up oil prices.

"The headline is about stalemate in the Iran negotiations that is driving crude oil prices higher," Angelo Kourkafas, a senior global investment strategist at Edward Jones, said.

"For now, in the U.S. and globally, the AI story is driving the gains. In Canada, it's oil prices, the material sector, and that's probably going to persist," he said. The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate unchanged last month but Governor Tiff Macklem said if oil prices remained high and started to push up inflation, it might have to respond with consecutive rate hikes.