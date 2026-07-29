TSX hits record high, led by tech and financial shares

(Updates at market close)

* TSX ends up 0.5% at 35,749.70

* Eclipses Monday's record closing high

* Tech adds 5.1%, with Celestica up 9.5%

* Materials group loses 1.6% as gold falls

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, July 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose to another record high on Tuesday, benefiting from a global rotation out of semiconductor stocks into sectors more favorable for the domestic market.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 181.56 points, or 0.5%, at 35,749.70, eclipsing Monday's record closing high.

* U.S. benchmark, the S&P 500, also rose as gains in Boeing and Coca-Cola helped offset tumbling chip stocks ahead of quarterly reports from Apple and other tech companies this week.

* "It's more of a rotation in the market," said Michael Dehal, a senior portfolio manager at Dehal Investment Partners at Raymond James, adding that investors were shifting out of semiconductor stocks into financial and software stocks.

* The technology sector rose 5.1%, with shares of Celestica adding 9.5% after the electronic equipment firm beat earnings estimates. Constellation Software was another standout, adding 6.4%.

* Heavily weighted financials rose 1.1% and consumer staples ended 2% higher.

* Investors were awaiting an interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, with the bar for an interest rate hike likely higher than reflected in rate futures markets.

* "The Fed meeting tomorrow could probably dictate where we go from here," Dehal said.

* The materials group, which includes metal mining shares, was a drag, falling 1.6%, as the price of gold dropped.