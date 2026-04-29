TSX posts longest daily losing streak this year as tech shares slide

"The market has put the war in the Middle East on the back burner, and a lot of what we’re seeing is really on the back of technology and earnings," said Allan Small, senior investment advisor at Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.

Shares of electronic equipment firm Celestica Inc dropped 14.5% after the company reported quarterly results, contributing to a 4.3% decline for the technology sector . The materials group, which includes metal mining shares, was down 3.8% as the price of gold fell to a near four-week low. Barrick Mining named Wessel Hamman as chief financial officer of the new company that will hold its North American assets in the run-up to its U.S IPO. Shares of Barrick were down 3.4%. Energy added 2% as the price of oil settled 3.7% higher at $99.93 a barrel. Stalled efforts to end the Iran war kept the Strait of Hormuz largely closed and constrained Middle East supplies. Economists have said that the oil price shock from the war is unlikely to have a lasting impact on inflation, which should allow the Bank of Canada to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25% on Wednesday when the central bank is also due to update its economic forecasts.