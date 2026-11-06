TSX posts steepest decline in five months as US tech rout hits Canadian shares

By Anand Gopal R and Fergal Smith

TORONTO, - Canada's main stock index fell by the most in five months on Thursday as a selloff in US technology shares spilled over to the Canadian market.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 736.13 points, or 2%, at 35,605.27, giving back much of the previous day's sharp gains. The daily decline was the steepest for the index since June 5.

* US stocks posted steep declines as chipmakers sank on fears of tougher AI regulation after the Democrats' midterm sweep.

* "We're seeing a bit of nervousness on the technology side," said Sadiq Adatia, chief investment officer, BMO Global Asset Management, adding that the selloff reflected sector rotation rather than a broader retreat from equities.

* The government of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was set to present its budget after the market close.

* The TSX's technology sector fell 3.8%, with shares of electronic equipment company Celestica down 12.7%.

* Gildan Activewear's shares tumbled 18.9% after the apparel manufacturer's quarterly results missed estimates.

* Consumer discretionary was down 2.9% and heavily weighted financials ended 3.2% lower.

* Sun Life Financial beat quarterly earnings estimates. Still, its shares fell 10.2%.

* Industrials declined 1.9%, with shares of Bombardier down 8.4% even as the jet maker raised its 2026 free cash flow forecast, buoyed by sustained demand for private flying.

* Canadian Natural Resources beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter profit, helped by higher crude prices and stronger production.

* Its shares fell 1% and energy was down 2.5%.

* US crude oil futures settled 2.7% higher at $90.52 a barrel, clawing back some of the previous day's sharp declines, as new attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz fed worries about oil supplies.