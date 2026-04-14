TSX rises to near six-week high, led by financial and technology shares

* TSX ends up 0.5% at 33,879.24

* Posts highest closing level since March 4

* Technology sector rises 4.5%

* GFL Environmental falls 10% after acquisition (Updates at market close)

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, April 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose to a near six-week high on Monday, led by financial and technology shares, as investors counted on an eventual peace deal between the United States and Iran.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 183.48 points, or 0.5%, at 33,879.24, marking its highest closing level since March 4. The U.S. military began a blockade of ships leaving Iran's ports on Monday, President Donald Trump said, and Tehran threatened to retaliate against ports of its Gulf neighbors after weekend talks on ending the war broke down.

"Investors believe that even though negotiations did not work out over the weekend we still are going to see a deal," said Allan Small, senior investment advisor of the Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.

The technology sector jumped 4.5%, helped by a gain of 6.4% in the shares of application software company Constellation Software Inc.