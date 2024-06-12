Tube Investments Of India, Tata Steel & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Tube Investments Of India, Tata Steel, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Ultratech Cement, Hero Motocorp
Shares of Tube Investments Of India, Tata Steel, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Ultratech Cement, Hero Motocorp hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 170.35(0.73%) points and Sensex was up by 533.89(0.7%) points at 12 Jun 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 510.2(1.03%) at 12 Jun 2024 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as Sanginita Chemicals, Ascom Leasing & Investments, Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
