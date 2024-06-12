Explore
Wed Jun 12 2024
Tube Investments Of India, Tata Steel & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Tube Investments Of India, Tata Steel, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Ultratech Cement, Hero Motocorp

LiveMintPremium
LiveMint

Shares of Tube Investments Of India, Tata Steel, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Ultratech Cement, Hero Motocorp hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 170.35(0.73%) points and Sensex was up by 533.89(0.7%) points at 12 Jun 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 510.2(1.03%) at 12 Jun 2024 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as Sanginita Chemicals, Ascom Leasing & Investments, Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Power Grid Corporation Of India, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro were the top gainers while Titan Company, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bank Of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

More Less
Published: 12 Jun 2024, 11:00 AM IST
