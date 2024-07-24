Tunwal E-motors, Sbineqw Etf-b & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Tunwal E-motors, Sbineqw Etf-b, Shrenik

Published24 Jul 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Tunwal E-motors, Sbineqw Etf-b, Shrenik hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -40.9(-0.17%) points and Sensex was down by -145.74(-0.18%) points at 24 Jul 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -322.55(-0.62%) points at 24 Jul 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, NTPC, ITC, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Indus Towers hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

First Published:24 Jul 2024, 11:00 AM IST
