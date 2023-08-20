Turkey takes step to reduce FX-linked deposits, sets target for banks1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 10:13 AM IST
Turkey aims to reduce banks' share of FX-linked deposits and increase reserve requirements for foreign currency deposits
Turkey took the first step away from a tool introduced to arrest currency depreciation, as the central bank set a target for banks to reduce their share of such deposits.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message