Turkey takes step to reduce FX-linked deposits, sets target for banks

Turkey took the first step away from a tool introduced to arrest currency depreciation, as the central bank set a target for banks to reduce their share of such deposits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lenders whose clients do not convert a certain ratio of their FX-linked deposits to regular lira deposit accounts will have to purchase additional government bonds, according to a decree published in the official gazette on Sunday. Deposits in these FX-linked accounts are guaranteed a return equal to the rate of the lira’s weakening, or a pre-set regular interest in case the currency remains steady.

Introduced to arrest a rapid currency depreciation in the final month of 2021, they now total at about 3.4 trillion liras ($125 billion), more than 28% of all deposits. In a statement, the central bank said it aims to decrease FX-linked deposits, thus “contributing to the strengthening of macrofinancial stability." It pledged to continue rolling out similar steps. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The central bank also raised the reserve requirement ratios for foreign currency deposits, which will force lenders to park more foreign currency at the regulator, according to a separate decree. The reserve ratio for FX accounts with maturities of up to a month was raised to 29% from 25%, while the ratio for accounts with maturities of as long as a year was set at 25%.

Meanwhile, a rule that imposed higher ratios for lenders whose lira deposits were lower than a set rate has been removed.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pivoted from his unorthodox views on inflation and interest rates after winning a crucial election in May, appointing former Merrill Lynch strategist Mehmet Simsek as finance minister and Hafize Gaye Erkan, a former First Republic Bank co-head, as central bank governor. The central bank in June raised interest rates for the first time in over two years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

