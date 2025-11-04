TVS Capital joins the search for AI-powered IT disruptor
Rwit Ghosh 6 min read 04 Nov 2025, 07:01 am IST
Summary
TVS Capital will target growth-stage enterprise technology services companies amid the search for the next IT disruptor. The fund will make 15 new investments, with an average cheque of ₹300 crore, focusing on the AI-driven transformation of India's $283 billion software services industry.
TVS Capital Funds, which backs growth-stage startups, is targeting enterprise technology and services companies with its latest fund, according to a top executive, joining the race to find the next big disruptor for the information technology industry.
