TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: TVS Holdings share price are up by 1.77%, Nifty up by 1.78%

TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, TVS Holdings opened at 11,789.95 and closed slightly lower at 11,742. The stock reached a high of 11,848 during the day and found support at a low of 11,708.25. Overall, the stock experienced a decrease in price from the opening to the closing, indicating a slight bearish trend for the day.

Livemint
Published25 Nov 2024, 11:28 AM IST
TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 25-11-2024
TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 25-11-2024

TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:28 today, TVS Holdings shares are trading at price 11742, 1.77% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80350.98, up by 1.56%. The stock has hit a high of 11848 and a low of 11708.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
511434.80
1011651.87
2012105.41
5013133.49
10013323.34
30011443.31

TVS Holdings Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.32% & ROA of 4.24% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 24.71 & P/B is at 7.11.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.55% MF holding, & 2.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.74% in june to 8.55% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.53% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter.

TVS Holdings share price has gained 1.77% today to trade at 11742 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.78% & 1.56% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsTVS Holdings Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: TVS Holdings share price are up by 1.77%, Nifty up by 1.78%

Most Active Stocks

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

339.05
12:24 PM | 25 NOV 2024
2.05 (0.61%)

Adani Power share price

460.65
12:24 PM | 25 NOV 2024
-0.1 (-0.02%)

Tata Steel share price

145.15
12:24 PM | 25 NOV 2024
2.35 (1.65%)

State Bank Of India share price

848.10
12:24 PM | 25 NOV 2024
32.05 (3.93%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Federal Bank share price

211.70
12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
2.45 (1.17%)

Tech Mahindra share price

1,749.05
12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
1.35 (0.08%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,899.80
12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
0.75 (0.04%)

National Aluminium Company share price

247.75
12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
-9.15 (-3.56%)
More from 52 Week High

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

1,148.90
12:07 PM | 25 NOV 2024
-67.1 (-5.52%)

National Aluminium Company share price

247.75
12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
-9.15 (-3.56%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,104.30
12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
-36.9 (-3.23%)

Max Healthcare Institute share price

971.50
12:07 PM | 25 NOV 2024
-28.3 (-2.83%)
More from Top Losers

Elgi Equipments share price

615.00
12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
55.5 (9.92%)

Chalet Hotels share price

919.75
12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
79.05 (9.4%)

Gillette India share price

10,090.60
12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
773.8 (8.31%)

Central Bank Of India share price

56.31
12:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
3.98 (7.61%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,645.00-10.00
    Chennai
    79,651.00-10.00
    Delhi
    79,803.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    79,655.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.90/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.