TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: TVS Holdings share price are up by 1.77%, Nifty up by 1.78%

TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:28 today, TVS Holdings shares are trading at price ₹11742, 1.77% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80350.98, up by 1.56%. The stock has hit a high of ₹11848 and a low of ₹11708.25 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|11434.80
|10
|11651.87
|20
|12105.41
|50
|13133.49
|100
|13323.34
|300
|11443.31
TVS Holdings Share Price Today
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.32% & ROA of 4.24% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 24.71 & P/B is at 7.11.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.55% MF holding, & 2.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 8.74% in june to 8.55% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.53% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter.
TVS Holdings share price has gained 1.77% today to trade at ₹11742 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as