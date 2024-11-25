Hello User
Business News/ Markets / TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: TVS Holdings share price are up by 1.77%, Nifty up by 1.78%

TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: TVS Holdings share price are up by 1.77%, Nifty up by 1.78%

Livemint

TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, TVS Holdings opened at 11,789.95 and closed slightly lower at 11,742. The stock reached a high of 11,848 during the day and found support at a low of 11,708.25. Overall, the stock experienced a decrease in price from the opening to the closing, indicating a slight bearish trend for the day.

TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 25-11-2024

TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:28 today, TVS Holdings shares are trading at price 11742, 1.77% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80350.98, up by 1.56%. The stock has hit a high of 11848 and a low of 11708.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
511434.80
1011651.87
2012105.41
5013133.49
10013323.34
30011443.31

TVS Holdings Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.32% & ROA of 4.24% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 24.71 & P/B is at 7.11.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.55% MF holding, & 2.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.74% in june to 8.55% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.53% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter.

TVS Holdings share price has gained 1.77% today to trade at 11742 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.78% & 1.56% each respectively.

