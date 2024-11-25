TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: TVS Holdings share price are up by 1.77%, Nifty up by 1.78%

TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, TVS Holdings opened at ₹ 11,789.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 11,742. The stock reached a high of ₹ 11,848 during the day and found support at a low of ₹ 11,708.25. Overall, the stock experienced a decrease in price from the opening to the closing, indicating a slight bearish trend for the day.

TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:28 today, TVS Holdings shares are trading at price ₹11742, 1.77% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80350.98, up by 1.56%. The stock has hit a high of ₹11848 and a low of ₹11708.25 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 11434.80 10 11651.87 20 12105.41 50 13133.49 100 13323.34 300 11443.31

TVS Holdings Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.32% & ROA of 4.24% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 24.71 & P/B is at 7.11. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.55% MF holding, & 2.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.74% in june to 8.55% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 2.53% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter.