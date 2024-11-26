TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: TVS Holdings share price are up by 0.21%, Nifty down by -0.02%

TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, TVS Holdings opened at 11,770 and closed at 11,844.05. The stock reached a high of 11,908.9 and a low of 11,747.65 during the day, indicating a positive performance with an overall increase in price.

Published26 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:02 today, TVS Holdings shares are trading at price 11844.05, 0.21% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80082.21, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 11908.9 and a low of 11747.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
511434.80
1011651.87
2012105.41
5013133.49
10013323.34
30011461.42

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.32% & ROA of 4.24% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 25.10 & P/B is at 7.22.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.55% MF holding, & 2.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.74% in june to 8.55% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.53% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter.

TVS Holdings share price up 0.21% today to trade at 11844.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Endurance Technologies, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India are falling today, but its peers JBM Auto, Asahi India Glass are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.02% & -0.03% each respectively.

First Published:26 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
