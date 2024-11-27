Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: TVS Holdings share price are up by 0%, Nifty down by -0.02%

TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: TVS Holdings share price are up by 0%, Nifty down by -0.02%

Livemint

TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, TVS Holdings opened at 11,811.7 and closed at 11,857. The stock reached a high of 11,944 and a low of 11,493.4, indicating a day of volatility within a range of approximately 1,450. Overall, the stock experienced a modest increase in value by the end of the trading session.

TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 27-11-2024

TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:02 today, TVS Holdings shares are trading at price 11857, 0% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80009.48, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of 11944 and a low of 11493.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
511545.97
1011599.21
2012035.86
5013086.51
10013319.87
30011481.93

TVS Holdings Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.32% & ROA of 4.24% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 25.20 & P/B is at 7.25.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.55% MF holding, & 2.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.74% in june to 8.55% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.53% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter.

TVS Holdings share price up 0% today to trade at 11857 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Endurance Technologies, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India are falling today, but its peers JBM Auto, Kirloskar Oil Engines are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.02% & 0.01% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.