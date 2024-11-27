TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: TVS Holdings share price are up by 0%, Nifty down by -0.02%

TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, TVS Holdings opened at ₹ 11,811.7 and closed at ₹ 11,857. The stock reached a high of ₹ 11,944 and a low of ₹ 11,493.4, indicating a day of volatility within a range of approximately ₹ 1,450. Overall, the stock experienced a modest increase in value by the end of the trading session.

TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:02 today, TVS Holdings shares are trading at price ₹11857, 0% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80009.48, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹11944 and a low of ₹11493.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 11545.97 10 11599.21 20 12035.86 50 13086.51 100 13319.87 300 11481.93

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.32% & ROA of 4.24% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 25.20 & P/B is at 7.25.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.55% MF holding, & 2.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.74% in june to 8.55% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.53% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter.