TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: TVS Holdings share price are down by -0.11%, Nifty down by -0.59%

TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:17 today, TVS Holdings shares are trading at price ₹12019, -0.11% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79475.33, down by -0.95%. The stock has hit a high of ₹12192.6 and a low of ₹12019 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 11635.13 10 11587.94 20 11981.17 50 13043.35 100 13312.98 300 11502.07

TVS Holdings Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.32% & ROA of 4.24% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 25.69 & P/B is at 7.39.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.55% MF holding, & 2.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.74% in june to 8.55% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.53% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter.