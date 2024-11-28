TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: TVS Holdings share price are down by -0.11%, Nifty down by -0.59%

TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:17 today, TVS Holdings shares are trading at price ₹12019, -0.11% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79475.33, down by -0.95%. The stock has hit a high of ₹12192.6 and a low of ₹12019 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|11635.13
|10
|11587.94
|20
|11981.17
|50
|13043.35
|100
|13312.98
|300
|11502.07
TVS Holdings Share Price Today
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.32% & ROA of 4.24% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 25.69 & P/B is at 7.39.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.55% MF holding, & 2.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 8.74% in june to 8.55% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.53% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter.
TVS Holdings share price down -0.11% today to trade at ₹12019 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Endurance Technologies are falling today, but its peers ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, JBM Auto, Asahi India Glass are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.59% & -0.95% each respectively.