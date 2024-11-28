Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: TVS Holdings share price are down by -0.11%, Nifty down by -0.59%

TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: TVS Holdings share price are down by -0.11%, Nifty down by -0.59%

Livemint

TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, TVS Holdings opened at 12094.65 and closed at 12019. The stock reached a high of 12192.6 and a low of 12019 during the trading session. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price, with a notable fluctuation throughout the day.

TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 28-11-2024

TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:17 today, TVS Holdings shares are trading at price 12019, -0.11% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79475.33, down by -0.95%. The stock has hit a high of 12192.6 and a low of 12019 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
511635.13
1011587.94
2011981.17
5013043.35
10013312.98
30011502.07

TVS Holdings Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.32% & ROA of 4.24% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 25.69 & P/B is at 7.39.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.55% MF holding, & 2.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.74% in june to 8.55% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.53% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter.

TVS Holdings share price down -0.11% today to trade at 12019 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Endurance Technologies are falling today, but its peers ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, JBM Auto, Asahi India Glass are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.59% & -0.95% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.