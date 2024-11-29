TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: TVS Holdings share price are down by -0.58%, Nifty up by 0.88%

TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:06 today, TVS Holdings shares are trading at price ₹11800, -0.58% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79721.55, up by 0.86%. The stock has hit a high of ₹11801 and a low of ₹11753.45 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|11635.13
|10
|11587.94
|20
|11981.17
|50
|13043.35
|100
|13312.98
|300
|11502.07
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.32% & ROA of 4.24% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 25.29 & P/B is at 7.27.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.55% MF holding, & 2.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 8.74% in june to 8.55% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 2.53% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter.
TVS Holdings share price down -0.58% today to trade at ₹11800 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Sona Blw Precision Forgings, Endurance Technologies, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India are falling today, but its peers JBM Auto are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.88% & 0.86% each respectively.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess