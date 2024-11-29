TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: TVS Holdings share price are down by -0.58%, Nifty up by 0.88%

TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, TVS Holdings opened at 11,801 and closed slightly lower at 11,800. The stock reached a high of 11,801 during the session and recorded a low of 11,753.45, indicating a narrow trading range for the day.

29 Nov 2024
TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:06 today, TVS Holdings shares are trading at price 11800, -0.58% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79721.55, up by 0.86%. The stock has hit a high of 11801 and a low of 11753.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
511635.13
1011587.94
2011981.17
5013043.35
10013312.98
30011502.07

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.32% & ROA of 4.24% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 25.29 & P/B is at 7.27.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.55% MF holding, & 2.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.74% in june to 8.55% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.53% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter.

TVS Holdings share price down -0.58% today to trade at 11800 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Sona Blw Precision Forgings, Endurance Technologies, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India are falling today, but its peers JBM Auto are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.88% & 0.86% each respectively.

First Published:29 Nov 2024, 11:06 AM IST
