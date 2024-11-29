TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: TVS Holdings share price are down by -0.58%, Nifty up by 0.88%

TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, TVS Holdings opened at ₹ 11,801 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 11,800. The stock reached a high of ₹ 11,801 during the session and recorded a low of ₹ 11,753.45, indicating a narrow trading range for the day.

TVS Holdings Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:06 today, TVS Holdings shares are trading at price ₹11800, -0.58% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79721.55, up by 0.86%. The stock has hit a high of ₹11801 and a low of ₹11753.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 11635.13 10 11587.94 20 11981.17 50 13043.35 100 13312.98 300 11502.07

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 26.32% & ROA of 4.24% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 25.29 & P/B is at 7.27.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 8.55% MF holding, & 2.62% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 8.74% in june to 8.55% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 2.53% in june to 2.62% in the september quarter.