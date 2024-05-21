Tyremaker Balkrishna's stock in top gear, but beware the bumps
Summary
- Balkrishna sees stable demand in the US market. And in India, the tyremaker is targeting a 10% market share in the medium-term, up from 5-6% now
- The Street gave Balkrishna's upbeat commentary and better-than-anticipated Q4 results a thumbs-up, with the stock hitting a fresh 52-week high on Tuesday
For a prolonged period, channel destocking, or reduced inventory, became a niggling worry for investors in tyremaker Balkrishna Industries Ltd's stock. But it seems like the worst of this problem is behind as demand is seen recovering in the end market.