Uday Kotak loses ₹10,225 crore in a day as Kotak Mahindra Bank share price tanks 11%
Stock Market Today: Kotak Mahindra Bank share price saw a steep fall of 10.85% to close at ₹1643 levels on the BSE on Thursday. As market cap fell making shareholders dearer by ₹39,768.36 crore, Uday Kotak holding 29.71% stake also lost ₹10225 crore in a day
Stock Market Today: Kotak Mahindra Bank share price saw a steep fall of 10.85% to close at ₹1643 levels on the BSE on Thursday. The fall in Kotak Mahindra Bank share prices was led by Reserve Bank of India ban on Kotak Mahindra Bank’s digital onboarding and credit card issuance.
