Stock Market Today: Kotak Mahindra Bank share price saw a steep fall of 10.85% to close at ₹ 1643 levels on the BSE on Thursday. As market cap fell making shareholders dearer by ₹ 39,768.36 crore, Uday Kotak holding 29.71% stake also lost ₹ 10225 crore in a day

Stock Market Today: Kotak Mahindra Bank share price saw a steep fall of 10.85% to close at ₹1643 levels on the BSE on Thursday. The fall in Kotak Mahindra Bank share prices was led by Reserve Bank of India ban on Kotak Mahindra Bank's digital onboarding and credit card issuance.

The sharp decline in Kotak Mahindra Bank share price meant that its market capitalization fell by similar amount leaving shareholders bearer by ₹39,768.36 crore.

The Kotak Mahindra Bank market capitalisation that stood at ₹3,66,383.76 crore at the end on Wednesday fell to 3,26,615.40 Crore by the end of Thursday.

As Uday Kotak, as non-executive director from 1st January 2024, holds 25.71% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak also lost around ₹10,225 crore of wealth.

Among other shareholders, mutual funds hold around 12.82% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank. Sharp decline in Kotak Mahindra Bank share prices means that mutual funds also are likely to have lost more than ₹5000 Crore ( ₹5098 Crore).

Insurance companies hold 8.69% stake with Life Insurance Corporation of India itself holding 6.46% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank. Hence decline in Kotak Mahindra Bank share price means that while Insurance companies have lost about ₹3456 Crore, Life Insurance Corporation of India has also become dearer by about ₹2569 crore with correction in Kotak Mahindra Bank share price

Since the ban on Kotak Mahindra Bank entails a ban on onboarding new customers via any and all online channels, it implies that It would any online banking products offered to prospective new bank customers will be discontinued until the ban is lifted, said experts.

Analysts have been tweaking their target prices as they expect impact on the earning growth. Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services have and cut their March'2025 estimated target price to ₹1,750 per share from Rs1,950 earlier.

The same means that Upside for Kotak Mahindra share price in the near term may remain muted and limiting gains for all inventors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

