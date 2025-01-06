Competitiveness, not protectionism, is the key to our future: Uday Kotak

What do you think is holding the private sector back?

The first has to be capacity utilization. So, if capacity utilizations go up beyond a level, we will start seeing more entrepreneurs being ready to put in capital for creating new capacity. The second has to be consumption demand. We have seen some challenges on the consumption side, especially in recent times. And there could be a variety of reasons for that. There is a view that a stronger rupee, and low depreciation of the rupee, over the last 12 to 18 months on a relative basis compared to other countries, may have been one of the reasons for some slowdown in the growth momentum. If that is so, some depreciation of the rupee is helpful. However, my view is that in the long term, a country does not win by only depreciating its currency. Its competitiveness has to come from its true strength. And true strength is something which I have said in my tweet at the end of the year—improvement of productivity like ROTI (return on time invested). So, we must become truly productive and efficient as players, and depending only on currency depreciation for growth is not sustainable.