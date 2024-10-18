Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Vodafone Idea & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Vodafone Idea, HLE Glascoat, Easy Trip Planners, Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Published18 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Vodafone Idea, HLE Glascoat, Easy Trip Planners, Zee Entertainment Enterprises hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -21.3(-0.09%) points and Sensex was down by -155.7(-0.19%) points at 18 Oct 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 275.7(0.54%) points at 18 Oct 2024 10:44:55 IST.
Other stocks such as Pilani Investment & Industries, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Torrent Power, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT, JSW Holdings hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Bandhan Bank were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Bandhan Bank were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

First Published:18 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
