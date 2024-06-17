UltraTech, Adani group, Shree, Dalmia, Nuvoco: ICRA sees top 5 firms' market share rising to 55% by March'2025
UltraTech Cement, Adani Group (Ambuja Cements, ACC), Shree Cement, Dalmia Bharat, Nuvoco Vista: ICRA sees top 5 cement companies market share climbing to 55% by March 2025.
Demand forecast for Cement consumption remains strong in the country. On the back of robust Cement demand forecast, the rating agency ICRA Limited , believes that the market shares of the top 5 cement companies should climb to 55% by March 2025.
