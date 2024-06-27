Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Jun 27 2024 10:58:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 173.55 0.58%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 2,834.30 -0.60%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,223.20 0.41%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 844.20 -0.10%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 3,054.00 0.88%
Business News/ Markets / Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
BackBack

Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank, Bosch, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank

LiveMintPremium
LiveMint

Shares of Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank, Bosch, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -15.0(-0.06%) points and Sensex was up by 73.57(0.09%) points at 27 Jun 2024 10:59:54 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -121.5(-0.23%) at 26 Jun 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Akme Fintrade India, FILATEX FASHIONS, Secur Credentials, Krishival Foods, Allcargo Logistics hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Ultratech Cement, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel were the top gainers while Maruti Suzuki India, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 27 Jun 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue