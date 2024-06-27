Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank, Bosch, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank
Shares of Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank, Bosch, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -15.0(-0.06%) points and Sensex was up by 73.57(0.09%) points at 27 Jun 2024 10:59:54 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -121.5(-0.23%) at 26 Jun 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Akme Fintrade India, FILATEX FASHIONS, Secur Credentials, Krishival Foods, Allcargo Logistics hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
