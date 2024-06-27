Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank, Bosch, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -15.0(-0.06%) points and Sensex was up by 73.57(0.09%) points at 27 Jun 2024 10:59:54 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -121.5(-0.23%) at 26 Jun 2024 10:44:56 IST.Other stocks such as Akme Fintrade India, FILATEX FASHIONS, Secur Credentials, Krishival Foods, Allcargo Logistics hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the BSE Sensex index Ultratech Cement, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel were the top gainers while Maruti Suzuki India, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

