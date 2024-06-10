Ultratech Cement, Samvardhana Motherson International & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Ultratech Cement, Samvardhana Motherson International, Cipla, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Mahindra & Mahindra
Shares of Ultratech Cement, Samvardhana Motherson International, Cipla, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Mahindra & Mahindra hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 38.3(0.16%) points and Sensex was up by 105.74(0.14%) points at 10 Jun 2024 10:59:56 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 32.7(0.07%) at 10 Jun 2024 10:44:55 IST.
Other stocks such as Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, Compuage Infocom, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Chemplast Sanmar, Morarjee Textiles hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started