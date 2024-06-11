Explore
Ultratech Cement, Samvardhana Motherson International & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Ultratech Cement, Samvardhana Motherson International, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Divis Laboratories, Cipla

LiveMintPremium
LiveMint

Shares of Ultratech Cement, Samvardhana Motherson International, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Divis Laboratories, Cipla hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 62.4(0.27%) points and Sensex was up by 174.8(0.23%) points at 11 Jun 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 89.1(0.18%) at 11 Jun 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Neueon Towers, Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD, QUEST LABORATORIES ORD hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Ultratech Cement, Tech Mahindra were the top gainers while Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Axis Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Published: 11 Jun 2024, 11:00 AM IST
